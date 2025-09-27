How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

Football Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 15:59 [IST]

Brentford and Manchester United face off on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture.

Manchester United, currently 11th in the league, aim to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim after a narrow 2-1 victory over Chelsea. Brentford, struggling near the relegation zone in 17th place, will look to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham but have the advantage of being unbeaten in their last six home league games.

Manchester United's away form is a concern as they have not won in their last seven away league matches, while Brentford have shown resilience at home despite recent struggles. Key absences for Manchester United include Casemiro (suspended), Lisandro Martínez (injured), and Diogo Dalot (doubtful). Brentford's manager Keith Andrews may be without Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma but has Mikkel Damsgaard back from illness. Bryan Mbeumo, a former Brentford top scorer who recently moved to Manchester United, will be a player to watch.

Historically, Manchester United lead their head-to-head record but Brentford have picked up notable wins recently, including a 4-3 victory earlier in the season. The match is expected to be competitive and possibly high scoring, with predictions favoring a narrow Manchester United win, often forecast as 2-1 in their favor.

Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Man United vs Chelsea in India?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kick-off time is 5:00 PM IST (September 27).

Where to Watch Brentford vs Man United in the UK?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Sky Go app. Kick-off time is 12:30 PM BST (September 27).

Where to Watch Brentford vs Man United in the USA?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on USA Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Peacock, FuboTV, or NBC.com. Kick-off time is 7:30 AM ET (September 27).

Where to Watch Brentford vs Man United in Australia?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 10:30 PM AEST (September 27).

Where to Watch Brentford vs Man United in Nigeria?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on SuperSport or Canal+ for live TV broadcast or streamed live on DStv app. Kick-off time is 12:30 PM WAT (September 27).

Where to Watch Brentford vs Man United in Spain?

The Brentford vs Man United match can be watched on DAZN for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 1:30 PM CEST (September 27).