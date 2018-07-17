Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Brighton sign Button from Fulham

Posted By:
David Button has been roped in by Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
David Button has been roped in by Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

London, July 17: Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper David Button is looking forward to challenging Mat Ryan and Jason Steele to be the Seagulls' number one next season.

Button, 29, signed a three-year deal from play-off winners Fulham on Monday after 20 league appearances for the Cottagers last season, but he lost his place in goal to Marcus Bettinelli in the latter part of the campaign.

The former Tottenham academy and Brentford shot-stopper has made more than 300 appearances in the Football League during his career and is looking forward to fighting for his place at the Premier League club.

"There's a lot of competition in my position and I want to be a part of that," he told Brighton's club website.

"It's something that's brilliant as a player and at this level it's normal – they are both great goalkeepers and I'm looking forward to working with them and helping us all improve.

"Training will be a good chance to get to know the lads straight away. I'm told it's a great bunch."

Brighton finished 15th in their first season in England's top flight and start their 2018-19 campaign away at Watford on August 11.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue