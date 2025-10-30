Football Brighton And Hurzeler Seek Premier League Response Following EFL Cup Defeat To Arsenal After a disappointing EFL Cup exit against Arsenal, Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler is determined to secure a positive result in the upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United. The team aims to capitalise on missed opportunities and improve their performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Fabian Hurzeler expressed disappointment over Brighton's missed chances in their EFL Cup loss to Arsenal. Despite the 2-0 defeat, Brighton's performance showed promise with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.6 from 18 shots, compared to Arsenal's 1.22 from 16 attempts. As they prepare for a Premier League match against Leeds United, Hurzeler remains optimistic about his team's ability to recover.

Leeds United are set to visit the Amex Stadium, trailing Brighton by one point and two places in the league standings. In their recent outing, Leeds secured a 2-1 victory over West Ham, thanks to early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon. Mateus Fernandes managed a late goal for West Ham, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

Danny Welbeck has been a standout performer for Brighton this season. With five goals in the Premier League, only Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, and Igor Thiago have scored more. Welbeck also has a strong record against Leeds, contributing two goals and an assist in four top-flight appearances against them.

For Leeds United, Sean Longstaff has proven to be a valuable addition this season. The midfielder has provided two assists in the Premier League so far. His average of 2.5 created chances per 90 minutes marks his best performance in a top-flight season.

Brighton have never lost to Leeds in six Premier League encounters (three wins and three draws). This is both the longest unbeaten run for Brighton against any team and the longest winless run for Leeds against any opponent in the competition. Additionally, Brighton have kept clean sheets in their last seven home league games against Leeds.

The Amex Stadium remains a challenging venue for Leeds, as they have yet to secure a win there in nine attempts across all competitions. However, Daniel Farke's side aims to achieve back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since November 2022.

Recent Form and Expectations

Leeds have struggled with consistency following victories; their last six Premier League wins were followed by one draw and five defeats. Despite having more shots than their opponents during October (48 shots taken versus 22 faced), they conceded more goals (five) than they scored (three).

The Opta win probability suggests that Brighton have a 66.3% chance of winning this match, while a draw is rated at 18.3%, and Leeds United's chances stand at 15.3%. These statistics highlight Brighton's strong position going into this fixture.

Hurzeler acknowledges that failing to advance in the EFL Cup was disappointing due to missed opportunities against Arsenal. He emphasised that scoring is crucial when facing such teams because chances are rare. "It's a strange feeling not being in the next round," he noted.

Brenden Aaronson expressed relief after scoring his second Premier League goal during his 45th appearance in the competition against West Ham. "It was tough mentally because you don't get many chances in this league," he said about his recent struggles with scoring.

Aaronson also highlighted discussions within the team about conceding late goals and not performing well towards the end of matches. He praised their readiness and determination: "We have this next-man-up mentality where I think everybody is ready to play."

Looking ahead, Hurzeler is focused on analysing past performances and improving results as they face Leeds next: "We have our third game in a week coming up soon; we will try to do better against Leeds." The upcoming match presents an opportunity for both teams to improve their standings.