Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brighton sign Brentford star Maupay for reported £20m

By Opta
Neal Maupay has agreed to a four-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion
Neal Maupay has agreed to a four-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton, August 6: Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brentford for a reported £20million.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League side after impressing in the Championship.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options, and we are delighted to have completed the transfer.

"The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time. Separately I was also aware of his obvious ability at Swansea and came up against him in the Championship last season.

"His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League."

Maupay is Brighton's fourth signing since last season, following Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard and Matt Clarke to the south coast.

More BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue