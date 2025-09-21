Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far they are from 1000 Goals after both score Twice in latest Match?

Football Bruno Fernandes Recognised By Ruben Amorim As Essential To Manchester United's Legacy Ruben Amorim highlights Bruno Fernandes' vital contributions to Manchester United, celebrating his milestone of 200 Premier League appearances and 100 goals. The captain's influence on the team is acknowledged as critical for their success. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bruno Fernandes has cemented his place in Manchester United's legacy, according to Ruben Amorim. On Saturday, Fernandes celebrated his 200th Premier League game for United by netting his 100th goal across all competitions. The Portuguese player, who joined from Sporting CP in January 2020, scored in the 14th minute of a dramatic match against Chelsea. Both teams ended with ten players, and United emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Fernandes is the fifth player to score on his 200th Premier League appearance for Manchester United. He joins the ranks of Denis Irwin, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney, and Antonio Valencia. Amorim praised Fernandes, saying, "That guy deserves to be in the history of our club, not just for what he does but for what his team conquers." He emphasised Fernandes' influence on the squad as crucial.

Amorim highlighted that Fernandes deserves recognition not only for his achievements but also for his leadership. "The most important thing is the influence he has on the squad," Amorim stated. Despite sometimes not being in the best position to lead every game, Fernandes consistently strives to elevate the team's performance.

This season, Fernandes leads the Premier League in creating chances with 15 opportunities crafted. Only Jack Grealish from Everton surpasses him in open-play chances with 12 compared to Fernandes' 11. Additionally, Fernandes tops the league for involvement in open-play shot-ending sequences with a total of 35.

Despite these impressive statistics, Amorim believes Fernandes can still improve. "I think he can play better," Amorim remarked while acknowledging that everyone on the team has room for growth. This sentiment reflects a desire for continuous improvement within Manchester United's ranks.

United's recent victory over Chelsea marked a significant achievement under Erik ten Hag's management. It was their first consecutive home league wins within a single season since December 2023. Notably, both victories were against Chelsea.

Fernandes' contributions extend beyond individual accolades; they reflect his commitment to enhancing team dynamics and success. His ability to create opportunities and lead by example underscores his value to Manchester United.