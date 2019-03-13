Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Genesio: Lyon can emulate Ajax & Manchester United upsets

By Opta
Lyon boss Bruno Genesio
Lyon boss Bruno Genesio

Barcelona, March 13: Bruno Genesio is looking to comeback kings Ajax and Manchester United for inspiration as Lyon seek to bundle Barcelona out of the Champions League.

The youthful Ligue 1 side held their far more fancied opponents to a goalless draw in the first leg but are considered unlikely to survive a tough return trip to Camp Nou on Wednesday (March 13).

Head coach Genesio is bullish about his team's chances despite the odds being stacked against them and cited last week's second-leg upsets as providing cause for belief.

Ajax overturned a 2-1 deficit to stun Barca's La Liga rivals Real Madrid, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United bounced back from a 2-0 home defeat to dramatically oust Paris Saint-Germain.

"It shows anything is possible," Genesio said.

"Nobody gave Manchester United a chance and they did it. We saw how Ajax eliminated Real Madrid. It gives us extra hope even if each match and the context is different.

"You have to have confidence. You have to take calculated risks. This is how we have to approach the match.

"We need to play a perfect game."

Lionel Messi is the clearest threat to Lyon's hopes of causing an upset but Genesio dismissed the possibility of employing man-marking tactics.

Barca's superstar skipper has scored four goals in as many games since an uncharacteristically quiet showing in France last month.

"Many things depend on Messi. He's an extraordinary player," the Lyon boss said.

"We'll develop a gameplan to reduce his influence. We won't mark him individually, that's for sure. We have to work collectively to stop him."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 3 - 0 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue