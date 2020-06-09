Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bundesliga 2019-20, Match Day 31-32: Fixtures, Dates, Start Time and Where to Watch

By
Bundesliga MD 31-32: Fixtures & Schedule
Bundesliga MD 31-32: Fixtures & Schedule

Bengaluru, June 9: Bundesliga action resumes this weekend and heads into next week for midweek fixtures with the championship winner all but sealed.

Bayern Munich have marched away from the chasing pack and are well on the way to clinch their historic eighth Bundesliga title. However, the European places and relegation spots still need to be decided.

With just four matches left for the season, leaders Bayern host European enthusiasts Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday (June 13) and head to Bremen to face Werder Bremen during the midweek.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile are away to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday (June 13) and host FSV Mainz the following midweek on Wednesday (June 17).

Fixtures | Points Table | Results

Third-placed RB Leipzig open the weekend's fixtures with their travels to Hoffenheim on Friday (June 12) and later in the midweek face Duesseldorf. The other European place chasers Bayer Leverkusen will look to bounce back from the weekend's loss with games against Schalke on Sunday (June 14) and Cologne in midweek.

Bundesliga was the first of the top European clubs to restart the season after coronavirus halted the campaign in March and the action is set to continue albeit without spectators.

With Sports matches being held behind closed doors, Disney+ Hotstar VIP continues to bring LIVE sporting action with all matches of the German Football League, Bundesliga.

Fans can watch all matches LIVE, can catch the highlights and other content such as top goals of the gameweek, complete game reviews and much more.

Here's the entire list of matches you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

DATE MATCH TIME (IST)
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig 12 AM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg 7 PM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund 7 PM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt 7 PM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Koln vs Union Berlin 7 PM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 7 PM
Saturday, 13th June 2020 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach 10 PM
Sunday, 14th June 2020 Mainz vs Augsburg 7 PM
Sunday, 14th June 2020 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen 9.30 PM
Tuesday, 16th June 2020 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg 10.00 PM
Wednesday, 17th June 2020 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich 12 AM
Wednesday, 17th June 2020 Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin 12 AM
Wednesday, 17th June 2020 Union Berlin vs Paderborn 12 AM
Wednesday, 17th June 2020 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 10 PM
Thursday, 18th June 2020 Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 12 AM
Thursday, 18th June 2020 RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Dusseldorf 12 AM
Thursday, 18th June 2020 Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln 12 AM
Thursday, 18th June 2020 Augsburg vs Hoffenheim 12 AM

Catch all the matches of Bundesliga LIVE only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Star Sports Network.

More BUNDESLIGA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Thiago Silva to leave PSG?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue