Bundesliga 2019-20, Match Day 31-32: Fixtures, Dates, Start Time and Where to Watch

Bengaluru, June 9: Bundesliga action resumes this weekend and heads into next week for midweek fixtures with the championship winner all but sealed.
Bayern Munich have marched away from the chasing pack and are well on the way to clinch their historic eighth Bundesliga title. However, the European places and relegation spots still need to be decided.
With just four matches left for the season, leaders Bayern host European enthusiasts Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday (June 13) and head to Bremen to face Werder Bremen during the midweek.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile are away to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday (June 13) and host FSV Mainz the following midweek on Wednesday (June 17).
Third-placed RB Leipzig open the weekend's fixtures with their travels to Hoffenheim on Friday (June 12) and later in the midweek face Duesseldorf. The other European place chasers Bayer Leverkusen will look to bounce back from the weekend's loss with games against Schalke on Sunday (June 14) and Cologne in midweek.
Bundesliga was the first of the top European clubs to restart the season after coronavirus halted the campaign in March and the action is set to continue albeit without spectators.
With Sports matches being held behind closed doors, Disney+ Hotstar VIP continues to bring LIVE sporting action with all matches of the German Football League, Bundesliga.
Fans can watch all matches LIVE, can catch the highlights and other content such as top goals of the gameweek, complete game reviews and much more.
Here's the entire list of matches you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME (IST)
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
|12 AM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Wolfsburg vs Freiburg
|7 PM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund
|7 PM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|7 PM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Koln vs Union Berlin
|7 PM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Paderborn vs Werder Bremen
|7 PM
|Saturday, 13th June 2020
|Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|10 PM
|Sunday, 14th June 2020
|Mainz vs Augsburg
|7 PM
|Sunday, 14th June 2020
|Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen
|9.30 PM
|Tuesday, 16th June 2020
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg
|10.00 PM
|Wednesday, 17th June 2020
|Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
|12 AM
|Wednesday, 17th June 2020
|Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin
|12 AM
|Wednesday, 17th June 2020
|Union Berlin vs Paderborn
|12 AM
|Wednesday, 17th June 2020
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke
|10 PM
|Thursday, 18th June 2020
|Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz
|12 AM
|Thursday, 18th June 2020
|RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|12 AM
|Thursday, 18th June 2020
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln
|12 AM
|Thursday, 18th June 2020
|Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
|12 AM
Catch all the matches of Bundesliga LIVE only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Star Sports Network.