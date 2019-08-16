Bundesliga: Reasons Borussia Dortmund could win 2019-20 title?

Bengaluru, August 16: Bundesliga is set to start from this weekend with the Champions Bayern Munich playing the season opener on Friday (August 16) against Hertha Berlin.
The 2011-12 season was the last time when a team other than Bayern won the Bundesliga. It was when Borussia Dortmund was managed by now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who led them to back to back German titles.
Since then, Bayern have enjoyed a monopoly in Germany and even though Dortmund came really close to winning it last season, it was Bayern who had the last laugh as Dortmund faltered badly at the closing stages of the season.
After finishing just two points behind Bayern Munich last season, Borussia Dortmund moved quickly in the transfer market to bring in reinforcements in areas that desperately needed improvment. Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt have been brought in to add some extra quality to the Black and Yellows’ attack, while Mats Hummels and Nico Schulz have arrived to shore up the defense.
Here are three reasons why Borussia Dortmund can finally trump Bayern for the title this season:
1. A more competent attack:
Borussia Dortmund already had one of the best attacks in the whole of Europe with players like Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze and others. This season, they look even more dangerous with the signings of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt. They both are quite experienced in the Bundesliga and surely makes the Dortmund attack much stronger.
2. Bayern's transition period:
Bayern are going through a transition period and Nico Kovac's side struggled enough last campaign. It was Dortmund failing to keep up their form that helped Bayern retain their title. This season will be even harder for the Bavarian giants with stalwarts like Robben and Ribery having left and Bayern not doing enough in the transfer window to revamp their side.
3. Squad depth:
Borussia Dortmund’s squad not only has great quality, but also has some serious strength in depth in almost every position. Lucien Favre has plenty of ammunition to launch a title bid this season, and his side go into the campaign as one of the favourites to life the trophy that has eluded them for the last seven years. Unless Bayern make a few stunning deals during the remainder of the window, Dortmund surely have a much stronger side.