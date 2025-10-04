Football Burnley Seeks To Reinforce Defensive Foundation Before Facing Aston Villa Scott Parker emphasises the importance of strengthening Burnley's defence as they prepare for a crucial match against Aston Villa in the Premier League. With recent struggles, he believes a solid foundation is key to their success. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

Scott Parker has highlighted the need for Burnley to improve defensively as they prepare to face Aston Villa. Currently, Burnley is 18th in the Premier League with four points, having secured just one win from six matches. They are coming off a 5-1 loss to Manchester City and have conceded 13 goals so far, which is close to their total of 16 in the entire previous Championship season.

Parker believes that the defensive changes made over the summer require adaptation. He remains optimistic about their potential improvement. "There isn't an easy game in the best and most competitive division in the world," Parker stated. "We need to understand and approach every game with [the] same outlook as these past ones." He emphasised the importance of establishing a solid foundation, noting that they have a new squad and a different defensive lineup compared to last year.

The Premier League's intensity demands constant focus, according to Parker. "The level goes up, you get more stressed in this division," he said. "It is a clinical league, and you can't lose any focus for a moment; otherwise, you get punished." The team must adapt quickly to avoid further setbacks.

Aston Villa has recently found form, securing their first Premier League win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Fulham. They are currently 16th in the standings and have also won both Europa League matches without conceding goals. Despite this positive trend, Unai Emery anticipates a challenging match against Burnley.

"Every team in the Premier League has good players, a good coach, history, and they're competitive teams," Emery remarked. He praised Burnley's style of play under Parker and acknowledged their success in the Championship. Emery noted that maintaining their Premier League status is Burnley's current challenge.

Morgan Rogers stands out for Aston Villa with eight open play assists in 2025, surpassing most players except James Milner (12), Ashley Young (nine), and Ollie Watkins (10) from previous years. For Burnley, Jaidon Anthony has been involved in five goals across six games this season—four goals and one assist—outperforming his previous seasons' records.

Key Players to Watch

Anthony's performance mirrors Aleksandar Mitrovic's achievement for Fulham in 2022-23 when he scored five times in his team's first six games after promotion. This highlights Anthony's significant contribution to Burnley's attacking efforts this season.

Aston Villa has historically performed well against newly promoted teams, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League matches against such sides since losing to Fulham in October 2022. However, they did lose against Scott Parker when he managed Bournemouth in August 2022.

Historical Match Insights

Burnley's recent visit to Villa Park ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat last December. Their last consecutive away losses at Villa occurred back in April 1966. Currently, Burnley has only four points from six games this season and hasn't secured any points away from home yet.

The Opta win probability suggests Aston Villa has a strong chance of victory at 68.4%, while a draw stands at 17.6%, and Burnley’s chances are at 14.1%. With both teams eager for points, this encounter promises an intense battle on the field.