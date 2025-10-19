Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton

Football Burnley Secures Important Victory Over Leeds United Thanks To Tchaouna's Stunning Goal

Burnley secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Leeds United, moving them out of the Premier League's relegation zone. Loum Tchaouna's remarkable 30-yard goal sealed the win at Turf Moor. Lesley Ugochukwu had earlier given Burnley the lead with a header. Kyle Walker, who assisted Ugochukwu's goal, praised Tchaouna's potential, saying his finishing in training is exceptional.

Despite having only one-third of possession, Scott Parker's team managed to withstand Leeds' pressure. They triumphed in a match between last season's top two Championship teams. Parker expressed satisfaction with the result, acknowledging Leeds as a strong and competitive side. He noted that Burnley showed resilience and determination to secure the win.

"First and foremost, a massive result for us," said Parker. "We went toe to toe with Leeds last year and really had some tough games. [They are] a really good side, a competitive team, so to get the result is really pleasing."

Leeds suffered their fourth defeat this season and their 17th loss in their last 22 away games in the Premier League. Daniel Farke's team created 19 chances with an xG of 1.67 but only managed four shots on target. Their inefficiency was highlighted when Jayden Bogle missed from close range.

"I can't blame the lads too much," Farke stated. "You can't have better statistics than we had today in an away game at this level." He emphasised that despite good performance metrics, effectiveness in front of goal was lacking.

Focus on Future Matches

Parker highlighted Burnley's approach of taking each game as it comes, recognising the league's competitiveness. The team now prepares for another challenging match against Wolves next weekend. Walker echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of turning home games into victories.

Walker remarked on the significance of home advantage: "It's a massive win. We all knew that when these teams come to Turf Moor, we need to turn it into our game." His comments reflect Burnley's determination to capitalise on home fixtures.

Farke acknowledged that while performance was commendable in many areas, scoring goals remains crucial for success. He stressed the need for his team to improve their finishing if they wish to collect points consistently across matches.