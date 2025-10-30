Football Calhanoglu Highlights Chivu's Influence After Inter Milan's Win Against Fiorentina Hakan Calhanoglu commended Cristian Chivu for his mental impact after Inter Milan's 3-0 victory over Fiorentina. Calhanoglu scored twice, helping the team recover from a previous defeat. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Inter Milan's recent 3-0 triumph over Fiorentina in Serie A was a significant morale booster for the team. Hakan Calhanoglu, who scored twice in the match, praised head coach Cristian Chivu for his influence on the team's mindset. This victory was crucial after their previous 3-1 loss to Napoli, where Calhanoglu also found the net. The win propelled Inter to third place in the league standings.

Calhanoglu highlighted Chivu's role in helping the team recover from their defeat against Napoli. He stated, "We made an immediate switch. We left it aside, and today we put in a great performance." He credited Chivu for providing an extra mental edge and instilling a hunger to win. This mental boost was essential for Inter as they navigated through challenging fixtures.

The Turkish midfielder has been in remarkable form this season, scoring five goals in just seven Serie A matches. This tally matches his total from 29 appearances in the previous campaign. Calhanoglu emphasised that playing for Inter requires aiming for top objectives and acknowledged the coach's role in maintaining discipline amidst challenges like the Club World Cup.

Petar Sucic, a summer signing from Dinamo Zagreb, scored his first goal for Inter during this victory. The 22-year-old expressed his delight, saying, "It's nice to score my first goal, and I'm really happy." Despite his personal achievement, Sucic stressed that the team's performance and victory were paramount.

Sucic also shared his perspective on being part of a prestigious club like Inter Milan. He mentioned that while he is pleased when he plays, he remains committed to training hard even when not on the pitch. His dedication reflects a positive attitude towards contributing to the team's success.

Inter Milan's squad boasts numerous talented players, making competition for places intense. However, both Calhanoglu and Sucic have shown their ability to make significant contributions when called upon. Their performances highlight the depth and quality within the team as they continue their pursuit of success in Serie A.

The impact of Cristian Chivu on Inter's mentality cannot be understated. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding players like Calhanoglu and Sucic to perform at their best. As Inter aims for higher objectives this season, maintaining focus and discipline will be key factors under Chivu's guidance.

Inter Milan's recent performances demonstrate their potential to challenge at the top of Serie A. With players like Calhanoglu finding form and new signings like Sucic making an impact, they are well-positioned for future success under Chivu's management.