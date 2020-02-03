Can Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba work together in the same Manchester United side?

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Manchester United had a pretty silent transfer window despite their struggles over the season but they did make a massive signing in January in the form of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP. The Portuguese midfielder signed for the Premier League giants for a fee around 55m euros (£47m) but add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.7m).
The Portuguese midfield maestro will certainly add a lot of quality to the Manchester United midfield with his creativity and eye for goals. He has been a consistent goalscorer and provider in Portugal from the midfield and the Red Devils will hope that the 25-year-old can replicate his exploits in England as well.
However, there is a general consensus in England that the Portuguese international has been brought in as a replacement of Paul Pogba rather than someone who will link up with the Frenchman in the midfield.
Paul Pogba arrived to Old Trafford a few seasons ago on a then world-record deal but has never been able to settle at the club. He has struggled with injuries and could never showcase his talent on a weekly basis.
On top of that, he has had issues with the former manager Jose Mourinho which even went public. The Frenchman has been a consistent name in the transfer market with clubs like Real Madrid and his former club Juventus linked with the Frenchman which only added fuel to the fire.
And, Fernandes' arrival to Old Trafford has every reason to add to the speculation that Pogba's time at Old Trafford could come to an end. They are both similar type of players who excel in terms of creativity. However, they both could link up with each other if the manager can use them properly.
Both Fernandes and Pogba would excel in a three-man midfield in which there would be a disciplined number six behind them who would provide the team with strong defensive stability. And, Manchester United have such a player in Scott McTominany who was arguably their best player before going down with an injury.
Pogba and McTominay would relish themselves in a three-man midfield where they would enjoy a lot of freedom and they can bring the best out of each other. It would be foolish to think that Fernandes has been brought in as a replacement of Pogba. Manchester United still have the French World Cup winner in their plans and he is such a special player who would be in their plans until the moment he leaves the club.