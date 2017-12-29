Capello: Bayern’s players are responsible for Ancelotti's sacking

Madrid, Dec 29: Former Real Madrid, Juventus and England manager Fabio Capello has blamed all the Bayern Munich players for not performing up to their level best under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by the Bundesliga giants in September.
Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena a year ago, after the Spaniard's seizing control at Manchester City. The Italian at first endured a bumpy ride in the campaign but regardless of some poor runs, he won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in his debut season at the club.
However, at the start of this season, the Bavarian also failed to make an impact and were seen losing grip on the league title as well as in Champions League.
And after Bayern's embarrassing rout against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the club decided to sack the Italian midway and former treble-winning boss Jupp Heynckes came in as his substitution in October, and since then Bayern have lost only once in their 16 matches.
After Ancelotti's sacking, it has been broadly detailed that there was a rebellion in the dressing against Ancelotti. The players later although denied such reports, however, a few players like Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben openly criticised the manager's training method which all but confirms their disregards for the manager.
And now Capello has claimed that the players actually did not have any desire to play for Ancelotti and did what they needed to do to see him let go.
"Heynckes is back on the bench and everyone wonders how he made it so the team start winning again immediately," the current Jiangsu Suning boss told Bild.
"I think it was the players who took it in their hands. The coach can do a lot of things, but if the players do not feel like giving that little extra, which did not happen with Ancelotti, you will not get on the green side.
"They fought him, they wanted him out. And to show that Heynckes is the right one, they give everything."
Ancelotti is currently spending his time without any club but recently has been linked with Italy National team as a head coach role as well as a return to his former side Chelsea has also been touted if the London side part ways with current boss Conte at the end of the season.