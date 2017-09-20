CARABAO CUP 2017-18: Manchester United vs Burton Albion: Predicted Starting XI

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Defending Champions Manchester United will be beginning their title defence on Thursday when the Red Devils will take on Championship side Burton Albion in the Carabo Cup, previously known as EFL Cup.
The Red Devils will take on a side that is currently lying in the 19th in the Championship table and Jose Mourinho has already hinted that in this match he will give rest to some of his first-team senior players, notably David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly to name a few.
However, this will surely open the doors for many backup players and youngsters who are waiting eagerly for their turn to put on the United jersey again in the field.
Midfielder Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick both are believed to rejoin the matchday squad as the duo are yet to play a full match till now whereas academy young Mctominay who made his debut last season in the last match against Crystal palace could also be included in the squad after he was omitted from the midweek reserve squad.
Our only previous competitive home meeting with Burton was a 5-0 win in the FA Cup, back in January 2006. pic.twitter.com/hbtnCaAWpO— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2017
Defender Luke Shaw is also poised to make a return to the squad after missing out since April with an ankle ligament injury but he recently has played three games for the under-23 side and will be in line to feature in at least some part of the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Burton Albion at Old Trafford.
Right back Darmian who only played a single match this season against FC Basel in the Champions league could also play on the right side of the defence whereas the duo, Lindelof and Smalling who took the field against FC Basel might again be paired in the match.
Young goalkeeper Joel Perreira is also believed to be involved in the squad as the backup of the second goalkeeper Sergio Romero however, another youngster Axel Tuanzebe who was also said to be in line for the match, sadly got injured yesterday while training and likely will not be in the squad.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup(4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero; Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw; Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick; Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial; Marcus Rashford.