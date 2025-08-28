Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Results: Full List of Fixtures with Dates, Schedule as Arsenal, Liverpool learn Opponents

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have learned their opponents for the Carabao Cup Round 3 after the latest draw confirmed their entry to the fray.
The draw for the Carabao Cup Round 3 took place on August 27, 2025. This stage features 32 clubs, comprising 23 winners from the second round and nine Premier League teams competing in UEFA competitions this season.
Arsenal will be away at Port Vale, whereas Liverpool are set to host Championship side Southampton. Grimsby Town, who ousted Manchester United, will be playing away at Sheffield Wednesday. Holders Newcastle United will host Bradford City, and Manchester City will face Huddersfield Town in an away match.
The draw was conducted using a two-bowl system: one bowl contained the eight clubs from the Champions League and Europa League, while the other held the remaining 24 clubs. Initially, the eight ties involving European competition clubs were drawn by alternating teams from the two bowls, with the home/away status of the European clubs pre-determined.
After these were decided, the remaining eight ties were drawn from the second bowl alone. Round 3 matches are scheduled over two weeks starting September 15 and September 22, accommodating UEFA fixtures. The draw was held live on Sky Sports following the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United second-round tie.
1
Arsenal
2 Aston Villa
3 Barnsley
4 Bradford City
5 Brentford
6 Burnley
7 Cambridge United
8 Cardiff City
9 Chelsea
10 Crystal Palace
11 Doncaster Rovers
12 Huddersfield Town
13 Lincoln City
14 Liverpool
15 Manchester City
16 Millwall
17 Newcastle United
18 Nottingham Forest
19 Port Vale
20 Reading
21 Sheffield Wednesday
22 Southampton
23 Swansea City
24 Tottenham Hotspur
25 Wigan Athletic
26 Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Wrexham
28 Wycombe Wanderers
29 Everton
30 Fulham
31 Grimsby Town
32 Brighton & Hove Albion
Port Vale v Arsenal
Swansea v Nottingham Forest
Lincoln City v Chelsea
Tottenham v Doncaster
Brentford v Aston Villa
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Liverpool v Southampton
Newcastle v Bradford City
Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town
Wolves v Everton
Crystal Palace v Millwall
Burnley v Cardiff City
Wrexham v Reading
Wigan v Wycombe
Barnsley v Brighton
Fulham v Cambridge