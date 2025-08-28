English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Results: Full List of Fixtures with Dates, Schedule as Arsenal, Liverpool learn Opponents

By MyKhel Staff

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have learned their opponents for the Carabao Cup Round 3 after the latest draw confirmed their entry to the fray.

The draw for the Carabao Cup Round 3 took place on August 27, 2025. This stage features 32 clubs, comprising 23 winners from the second round and nine Premier League teams competing in UEFA competitions this season.

Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Results Full List of Fixtures with Dates Schedule Key Matches

Arsenal will be away at Port Vale, whereas Liverpool are set to host Championship side Southampton. Grimsby Town, who ousted Manchester United, will be playing away at Sheffield Wednesday. Holders Newcastle United will host Bradford City, and Manchester City will face Huddersfield Town in an away match.

The draw was conducted using a two-bowl system: one bowl contained the eight clubs from the Champions League and Europa League, while the other held the remaining 24 clubs. Initially, the eight ties involving European competition clubs were drawn by alternating teams from the two bowls, with the home/away status of the European clubs pre-determined.

After these were decided, the remaining eight ties were drawn from the second bowl alone. Round 3 matches are scheduled over two weeks starting September 15 and September 22, accommodating UEFA fixtures. The draw was held live on Sky Sports following the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United second-round tie.

Carabao Cup Round 3 Ball Numbers

1 Arsenal
2 Aston Villa
3 Barnsley
4 Bradford City
5 Brentford
6 Burnley
7 Cambridge United
8 Cardiff City
9 Chelsea
10 Crystal Palace
11 Doncaster Rovers
12 Huddersfield Town
13 Lincoln City
14 Liverpool
15 Manchester City
16 Millwall
17 Newcastle United
18 Nottingham Forest
19 Port Vale
20 Reading
21 Sheffield Wednesday
22 Southampton
23 Swansea City
24 Tottenham Hotspur
25 Wigan Athletic
26 Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Wrexham
28 Wycombe Wanderers
29 Everton
30 Fulham
31 Grimsby Town
32 Brighton & Hove Albion

Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Full Results: Complete List of Fixtures

Port Vale v Arsenal

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City v Chelsea

Tottenham v Doncaster

Brentford v Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Liverpool v Southampton

Newcastle v Bradford City

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town

Wolves v Everton

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Burnley v Cardiff City

Wrexham v Reading

Wigan v Wycombe

Barnsley v Brighton

Fulham v Cambridge

Story first published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out