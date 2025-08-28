Grimsby Town vs Man United Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch EFL Cup Round 2 Match across the World?

Football Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Results: Full List of Fixtures with Dates, Schedule as Arsenal, Liverpool learn Opponents
Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have learned their opponents for the Carabao Cup Round 3 after the latest draw confirmed their entry to the fray.

The draw for the Carabao Cup Round 3 took place on August 27, 2025. This stage features 32 clubs, comprising 23 winners from the second round and nine Premier League teams competing in UEFA competitions this season.

Arsenal will be away at Port Vale, whereas Liverpool are set to host Championship side Southampton. Grimsby Town, who ousted Manchester United, will be playing away at Sheffield Wednesday. Holders Newcastle United will host Bradford City, and Manchester City will face Huddersfield Town in an away match.

The draw was conducted using a two-bowl system: one bowl contained the eight clubs from the Champions League and Europa League, while the other held the remaining 24 clubs. Initially, the eight ties involving European competition clubs were drawn by alternating teams from the two bowls, with the home/away status of the European clubs pre-determined.

After these were decided, the remaining eight ties were drawn from the second bowl alone. Round 3 matches are scheduled over two weeks starting September 15 and September 22, accommodating UEFA fixtures. The draw was held live on Sky Sports following the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United second-round tie.

Carabao Cup Round 3 Ball Numbers

1 Arsenal

2 Aston Villa

3 Barnsley

4 Bradford City

5 Brentford

6 Burnley

7 Cambridge United

8 Cardiff City

9 Chelsea

10 Crystal Palace

11 Doncaster Rovers

12 Huddersfield Town

13 Lincoln City

14 Liverpool

15 Manchester City

16 Millwall

17 Newcastle United

18 Nottingham Forest

19 Port Vale

20 Reading

21 Sheffield Wednesday

22 Southampton

23 Swansea City

24 Tottenham Hotspur

25 Wigan Athletic

26 Wolverhampton Wanderers

27 Wrexham

28 Wycombe Wanderers

29 Everton

30 Fulham

31 Grimsby Town

32 Brighton & Hove Albion

Carabao Cup Round 3 Draw Full Results: Complete List of Fixtures

Port Vale v Arsenal

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City v Chelsea

Tottenham v Doncaster

Brentford v Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Liverpool v Southampton

Newcastle v Bradford City

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town

Wolves v Everton

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Burnley v Cardiff City

Wrexham v Reading

Wigan v Wycombe

Barnsley v Brighton

Fulham v Cambridge