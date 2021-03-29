Carlo Ancelotti eyeing reunion with Napoli star: A dream move for Everton?

Bengaluru, March 29: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on signing a world-class centre-back this summer to strengthen the side further after a strong campaign.
As per rumours, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is among the top targets. Ancelotti has previously worked with Koulibaly during his time in Serie A, and now apparently wants a reunion.
Koulibaly's impressive form at Napoli
Since signing for the Naples based side, the Senegal defender has been one of the best defenders in terms of consistency in Italy. He is once again enjoying a solid campaign at the centre of Gennaro Gattuso’s defence this season.
The 29-year-old has played 31 matches for the Italian outfit this term, registering one goal. His other numbers have also been quite extraordinary with him averaging 1.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 2.1 clearances and a 89.4% passing accuracy per 90 min.
Transfer Situation
Koulibaly has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League continuously for the last couple of years - with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all being cited as possible destinations. But, with Napoli valuing him at £89million, no move materialised.
However, with him turning 30 this summer and only having two years left on his current contract, the Serie A side are apparently willing to cash in on him when his value is still high.
Also the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means, he could now be available for around £50million. Ancelotti who is likely to be backed heavily this summer apparently wants to pounce on this opportunity.
Should Everton get him?
Everton have looked solid at the back, but there is no doubt, Koulibaly would be a significant upgrade over any of Ancelotti’s current options. He could potentially form a dominant defensive partnership with the likes of Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey or Michael Keane and boost the Toffees' chance of a European berth next year significantly.