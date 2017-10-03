Football
Home » Football » News »Ancelotti to return to coaching next season

Ancelotti to return to coaching next season

Posted By:
File Photo: Carlo Ancelotti
File Photo: Carlo Ancelotti

Milan, October 3: Carlo Ancelotti will take a break for the rest of the season and return to coaching in 2018-19, the Italian said.

Ancelotti was sacked as Bayern Munich coach on Thursday (September 28) after the Bundesliga champions' poor start to the campaign.

The 58-year-old was quickly linked to Arsenal and AC Milan, but said on Monday (October 2) he would take a break.

"I will take a break now for the next 10 months," Ancelotti said at a charity event.

"I won't take over a new team."

Ancelotti lasted just over a year at the helm of Bayern, leading the club to their league title in 2016-17.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS