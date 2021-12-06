Champions League 2021-22: Barcelona, AC Milan among teams seeking last-16 spots

GROUP WINNERS
Title-holder Chelsea and 13-time European champion Real Madrid are among those looking to clinch first place in their groups, which is more likely to secure an easier match in the last 16. Both teams have secured a last-16 spot.
Chelsea is tied on points with Juventus in Group H and is ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record, so a win at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday (December 8) will guarantee top spot for the defending champions.
Juventus finishes group play at home to Malmo, which won the Swedish league on Saturday (December 4) to retain its title.
Madrid, meanwhile, hosts Inter Milan Tuesday in a match between two teams who have already secured a last-16 spot and who can both still win Group D. Madrid leads Inter by two points so a point will be enough for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
Then there's the intriguing Group G finale on Wednesday (December 8), where all four teams - Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg - can still finish first.
EUROPA LEAGUE CHASERS
Club Brugge, Leipzig and Young Boys have no chance of reaching the last 16 but they can still join Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff and Zenit St. Petersburg in the play-offs for the Europa League knockout phase.
Club Brugge and Leipzig are fighting for third place in Group A behind group winner Manchester City and runner-up Paris Saint-Germain.
Leipzig will host Manchester City on Tuesday (December 7) in an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions and with an interim coach in charge after deciding to part ways with American Jesse Marsch on Sunday (December 5).
Marsch himself missed the team's last three games due to his own COVID-19 infection amid an outbreak at the club, but he paid the price for three successive Bundesliga defeats.
PSG hosts Club Brugge in the other group game. Both Leipzig and Brugge have four points.
Swiss team Young Boys only has a slim chance of finishing third in Group F, needing a win at group winner Manchester United on Wednesday and hoping for a favor from Villarreal at Atalanta.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHDAY 6 FIXTURES (TIMING in IST)
Tuesday, December 7
PSG vs Club Brugge - 11:15 PM
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City - 11:15
Wednesday, December 8
FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid - 1:30 AM
Milan vs Liverpool - 1:30 AM
Ajax vs Sporting CP - 1:30 AM
Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas - 1:30 AM
Real Madrid vs Inter - 1:30 AM
Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Sheriff - 1:30 AM
Juventus vs Malmo FF - 11:15 PM
Zenit vs Chelsea - 11:15 PM
Thursday, December 9
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona - 1:30 AM
Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv - 1:30 AM
Atalanta vs Villarreal - 1:30 AM
Manchester United vs Young Boys - 1:30 AM
Salzurg vs Sevilla - 1:30 AM
Wolfsburg vs Lille - 1:30 AM