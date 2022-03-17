Champions League 2021-22, Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, March 17: It's down to 8 teams in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season after a gripping round of 16 action that saw 8 teams go out of Europe's top club competition.
Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Benfica, Manchester City, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid were the teams progressing to the quarter-final stage.
Record 13-time champions Real Madrid stunned Paris Saint-German (PSG) 3-2 on aggregate over two rounds in their round of 16 clash, while their city rivals and three-time runners up Atletico edged three-time champions Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate.
Six-time champs Liverpool booked their last eight spot after 2-1 aggregate defeat of Italian champions Inter, while Bayern Munich, also six-time champions, thumped RB Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-final.
Two-time champions Chelsea and Villarreal also progressed via 4-1 aggregate scorelines against Lille and Juventus respectively. Benfica, two-time champions, edged out Ajax 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last 8.
Last season's runners up and Premier League champions Manchester City eased 5-0 on aggregate past Sporting Lisbon in their round of 16 clash. Now, the eight qualified teams will be drawn for the quarter-final round.
The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' unlike the last-16 draw which had a few restrictions. So, anyone can face any team in both stages irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.
Although the away goal rule is scrapped from this season, the teams will still play in home and away matches in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.
Now, let's take a look at some important details about the UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draws:
When and where is the UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw taking place?
The Champions League draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday (March 18).
What time will the UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw start?
The Champions League draw is scheduled to start at 11 AM GMT. In India, due to time difference, the draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.
Where and how to watch the UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the Champions League draw in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the event.
Which are the teams that have qualified for UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Final?
Three Premier League (England) and La Liga (Spain) teams are joined by one Bundesliga (Germany) and Primeira Liga (Portugal) teams.
• Liverpool (Premier League)
• Real Madrid (La Liga)
• Chelsea (Premier League)
• Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
• Atleico Madrid (La Liga)
• Manchester City (Premier League)
• Villarreal (La Liga)
• Benfica (Primeira Liga)
What are the dates for UCL 2021-22 Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals fixtures?
The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5 and April 6 with the return fixtures on April 12 and April 13, while the first leg matches of the semi-finals will take place on April 26 and April 27 with the second legs on May 3 and May 4.
When and where is UCL 2021-22 Final taking place?
The Champions League final is scheduled to take place on May 28 at Stade de France in Paris.