Champions League 2021 Final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Dream11 Tips, Probable XI and Head to Head stats

Bengaluru, May 28: Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea are set to clash in the Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on Saturday (May 29).
While Premier League winners Manchester City defeated French giants Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final, Chelsea overcame record Champions League winners Real Madrid in the semi-final.
Pep Guardiola's Man City for the first time crossed the semi-final hurdle by beating PSG 4-1 on aggregate over two legs, while Thomas Tuchel's Blues defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the two legged semis to enter the Champions League final for the third time in their history.
Champions League final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel
The Cityzens are looking to complete a treble after winning the Carabao Cup besides becoming the champions of England, while the Blues - after losing the FA Cup final to Leicester City - will be looking for glory in the premium European competition.
Here myKhel takes a look at the head to head stats, probable line-ups and dream11 prediction:
Manchester City vs Chelsea Head to Head
The two sides have crossed paths on numerous occasions being in the same league with Chelsea taking the clear advantage having beaten Man City 70 times in 168 meetings in league and cup competitions. City meanwhile have secured 59 wins, while 39 games have ended in draws.
Chelsea and Man City have only twice faced each other in European competition with the Blues from London winning on both occasions almost forty years ago in 1971's UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. This will be the first time they meet in the Champions League.
Phil Foden at 21: Numbers behind the Man City star's rapid rise
In recent meetings also, it's advantage Chelsea as Tuchel's men have defeated Guardiola's Premier League champions twice in the space of few days. First, Chelsea knocked out Man City from the FA Cup and when the two teams last met in a Premier League, Tuchel's side emerged 2-1 victors over Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City vs Chelsea Probable 11s
Manchester City XI: Ederson Moares; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden
Chelsea XI: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz
Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Chelsea
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moares
Defenders: Thiago Silva, Ruben Dias, Reece James, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Fernandinho, Phil Foden
Forwards: Timo Werner
Captain: Phil Foden