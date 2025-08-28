'How much Money do you Want?' Virender Sehwag schooled by Shaurya Chakra Winning Major for Promoting IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match

Football Champions League: Club Brugge Dominates Rangers With 6-0 Victory In Play-Off Match In a stunning display, Club Brugge defeated Rangers 6-0 in the Champions League play-off, eliminating them with a total aggregate score of 9-1. The match highlighted Rangers' struggles this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

Rangers faced a crushing exit from the Champions League after a 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their play-off qualifier's second leg, resulting in a 9-1 aggregate loss. The team, led by Russell Martin, was already at a disadvantage following a 3-1 first-leg defeat. Max Aarons' red card in the eighth minute dashed any hopes of advancing.

Nicolo Tresoldi eased early nerves for Brugge with a diving header past Jack Butland just five minutes into the game. Rangers' troubles deepened when Aarons was sent off for pulling down Christos Tzolis. Hans Vanaken added to Brugge's lead with a powerful header after half an hour.

Joaquin Seys then scored twice in four minutes, first finishing on the rebound in the 41st minute and then netting a stunning volley. Aleksandar Stankovic headed in another goal during stoppage time, leaving Rangers with little hope. After halftime, Rangers adopted a defensive strategy but conceded again when Tzolis broke through to score the sixth goal.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on returning to the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Benfica. Jose Mourinho's team was defeated by Kerem Akturkoglu's first-half goal, and Talisca's red card in the 82nd minute ended their comeback attempts. Fenerbahce failed to register a shot on target throughout the match.

Copenhagen secured their spot in Europe's top competition by following up their first-leg draw with Basel with a 2-0 victory in the second leg, winning 3-1 on aggregate. Qarabag also advanced to the Champions League despite losing 3-2 to Ferencvaros in the second leg, as they triumphed 5-4 on aggregate.

Data Debrief: Rangers' Performance

Rangers' defeat marked one of their worst performances in European competitions. Previously, they suffered similar losses against Real Madrid in 1963 and Liverpool in 2022. At Jan Breydelstadion, they allowed Brugge to take 32 shots, with 16 on target and an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.2. In contrast, Rangers managed only one shot on target from three attempts.

This season has been challenging for Rangers as they have won just three out of ten matches across all competitions. The pressure continues to mount on Martin as his team struggles to find form and consistency amidst these setbacks.