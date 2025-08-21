Inter Miami vs Tigres Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s Leagues Cup Match on TV and Online?

Football Champions League: Benfica Hold Firm Against Fenerbahce Despite Florentino's Red Card In the Champions League first leg, Benfica managed to secure a goalless draw against Fenerbahce despite playing with ten men after Florentino's dismissal. The tie remains open for the second leg in Lisbon. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Fenerbahce and Benfica ended their Champions League play-off first leg in a goalless draw. Despite Florentino's red card in the 71st minute, Benfica managed to hold on in Istanbul. Florentino received two yellow cards within 138 seconds, but Fenerbahce couldn't capitalise on the advantage. The second leg is set for next Wednesday in Lisbon.

In the first half, Fenerbahce's Youssef En-Nesyri and Jayden Oosterwolde were denied by visiting goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. The game remained scoreless despite these chances. Later, En-Nesyri's late header was disallowed for offside after Talisca's shot hit the crossbar. This left Fenerbahce frustrated as they failed to find a breakthrough.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt are on course for their first appearance in Europe's top competition after defeating Sturm Graz 5-0. The Norwegian champions showcased their strength at Aspmyra Stadion with an impressive display. Kasper Hogh and Odin Bjortuft scored early goals, setting the tone for the match.

Ulrik Saltnes added a third goal in the 25th minute, while Hakon Evjen extended the lead shortly after halftime. William Boving's own goal further compounded Sturm Graz's woes, leaving them with a daunting task for the return leg.

Basel vs Copenhagen: A Tight Contest

The tie between Basel and Copenhagen remains even after a 1-1 draw at St. Jakob-Park. Xherdan Shaqiri put Basel ahead with a penalty following Rodrigo Huescas' foul on Albian Ajeti. However, Gabriel Pereira equalised for Copenhagen just before halftime.

Basel faced additional challenges when Jonas Adjetey was sent off eight minutes from time due to two yellow cards. Both teams will look to gain an edge in the upcoming second leg.

Analysing Performance Metrics

Fenerbahce struggled offensively despite their previous attacking prowess against Feyenoord. They recorded an expected goals (xG) of only 0.34 from 13 shots, matching Benfica's xG from nine attempts. In contrast, Bodo/Glimt exceeded expectations with a performance that outshone their 1.92 xG by scoring five goals against Sturm Graz.

Jens Petter Hauge played a pivotal role for Bodo/Glimt with two assists and leading stats in dribbles and duels won. His contributions were crucial to their commanding victory.

The matches set up intriguing second legs as teams aim to secure spots in Europe's elite competition next week.