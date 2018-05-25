Football

Two arrested in Kiev after clashes before Champions League final

Posted By:
Police in Kiev arrested two individuals after an incident of group hooliganism.
Police in Kiev arrested two individuals after an incident of "group hooliganism.

Kiev, May 25: Two people have been arrested in Kiev after violent clashes in the city ahead of Saturday's (May 26) Champions League final.

Ukraine's National Police confirmed they had detained the individuals after an incident they described as "group hooliganism" on Velyka Vasylkivska street.

Liverpool's global fanbase greet their heroes in Kiev

They added that "two injured foreigners" were taken to the nearest police station but that they refused to provide victim statements.

On Friday, The Mirror published video footage showing a group throwing tables and chairs at people outside a cafe. The victims were reportedly Liverpool fans.

Further pictures showed one man, said to have been among the supporters targeted, with a bloodied head. It is claimed he was handcuffed by police after fleeing the scene before being released.

He told the newspaper: "We were just having dinner. They just stormed the place – they were throwing glasses and tables. It was terrifying.

"They wouldn't release us and we just wanted to leave. We did nothing wrong."

Police said the two individuals arrested also declined to give statements. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the match at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium.

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue