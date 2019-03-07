Football

This is a shame! – Neymar blasts penalty decision

By Opta
PSG were penalized after Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled in the area
Paris, March 7: Neymar was furious with the dramatic late penalty awarded to Manchester United in Paris Saint-Germain's stunning Champions League loss.

Marcus Rashford converted a 94th-minute spot-kick to give United a 3-1 win in Paris, sending them through to the quarter-finals on away goals after the last-16 tie finished locked 3-3 on aggregate.

Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled in the area, the referee needing the help of the VAR before awarding the penalty.

Neymar, who is sidelined with a foot injury, blasted the decision on Instagram Stories after Wednesday's game.

"This is a shame!" he wrote alongside a photo of the VAR review.

"And they put four guys who don't understand football to watch the play in slow motion. That doesn't exist!

"How will the guy put his hand on his back?"

Romelu Lukaku's brace had set up United, who became the first team in Champions League history to advance after losing the first leg of a knockout tie at home by two goals or more.

FullTime: PTO 3 - 1 RMA
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019

