Champions League wrap: Ronaldo rescues Manchester United; Bayern, Barca, Juve and Chelsea prevail

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved Manchester United's Champions League hero by scoring late on to rescue a crucial 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday (November 2).
The Portugal international completed United's 3-2 comeback win against the same opponents from two goals down two weeks ago and also struck late on in September's 2-1 recovery win against Villarreal.
Ronaldo's latest rescue act arrived in the 91st minute at Gewiss Stadium when volleying in a sublime equaliser, having earlier struck to cancel out Josip Ilicic's opener before Duvan Zapata put Atalanta back in front.
The draw keeps Old Gunnar Solskjaer's side top of Group F, level on points with Villarreal and two better off than Atalanta with two group games remaining, meaning their last-16 fate remains in their own hands.
Meanwhile, Ansu Fati's superb second-half strike gave Barcelona rare reason to cheer as they boosted their hopes with a 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev.
Interim coach Sergi Barjuan saw Barca held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves in his first game in charge and his team were second best for long periods here.
But, amid talk of Barca being set to appoint club legend Xavi as Ronald Koeman's replacement, Sergi's team claimed a narrow win that means he can hand the reins to his successor with their position in Europe much healthier.
It was Fati's vicious close-range strike that made the difference in Kiev, the teenager rifling home in the 70th minute to send Barca second in Group E on Tuesday.
Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th appearance in the Champions League with his 79th, 80th and 81st goals in the competition as Bayern Munich sealed their place in the knockout stages by beating Benfica 5-2 at the Allianz Arena.
Further goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane secured the win and confirmed Bayern as winners of Group E with two games still remaining.
The victory, in what was Bayern's 500th game across all European competitions, means Julian Nagelsmann's men have won all four of their group games, and it is now between Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev to fight it out for the remaining qualifying spot.
Elswhere, Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus confirmed their place in the round of 16 with a 4-2 victory over Zenit.
The Bianconeri had suffered consecutive domestic defeats but Dybala's first-half finish edged them ahead before Leonardo Bonucci's own goal.
Dybala restored the hosts' lead in contentious fashion after the break. The Argentina international dragged a first penalty wide but converted after a retake was ordered, with goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk adjudged to be off his line.
Federico Chiesa then scored for a fourth consecutive home game in the competition and Alvaro Morata got in on the act as Massimiliano Allegri's men maintained their perfect record in Group H and claimed their spot in the knockout stages.
Sardar Azmoun's late strike was too little, too late for third-placed Zenit at Allianz Stadium.
In an earlier kick-off, Chelsea closed in on a place in the round of 16 thanks to a 1-0 away win over Malmo.
Comfortable 4-0 winners in the previous meeting on matchday three, the holders found life tougher at Eleda Stadion without the extra attacking impetus of the injured Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, as well as the ill Mason Mount.
Hakim Ziyech struck what proved to be the winner early in the second half after being picked out superbly by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
