Football Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi in MLS match on TV and Online?

Major League Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 13, 2025, for an intense clash between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF. Charlotte FC arrives riding a blazing eight-match winning streak, aiming to equal the MLS record for consecutive wins outside the shootout era, while Inter Miami, led by superstar Lionel Messi, looks to rebound strongly after a tough Leagues Cup final loss.

With Charlotte sitting third in the Eastern Conference and Miami in sixth, both sides are fighting fiercely for playoff positioning in this late-season showdown.

Charlotte FC has been in thrilling form, securing an eighth straight win last week on the road against New England Revolution. The Crown is focused on making history with a ninth consecutive victory that would match the record. Despite some injury setbacks, including midfielder Pep Biel sidelined with a hamstring injury, their potent attack-led by striker Idan Toklomati (8 goals, 4 assists) and winger Wilfried Zaha (7 goals, 9 assists)-has been delivering consistently.

Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the recent Leagues Cup final and will be motivated to bounce back in MLS play. Miami's key absences include suspended striker Luis Suárez and injured wing Fafa Picault. However, head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available and fit for the game, adding firepower to their attack alongside stars like Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi is confirmed to start and play against Charlotte FC, having fully recovered from a recent right hamstring strain. He trained normally all week and is expected to be a major influence on the match. This season, Messi has been involved in 8 goals over his last 4 regular-season away MLS matches, scoring 6 and assisting 2. Miami has won every away league game in which Messi had multiple goal involvements since 2020, highlighting his critical role in their successes.

Team News

Charlotte FC will be without Pep Biel and Harry Toffolo due to injuries, while goalkeeper Drake Callender remains sidelined with a groin issue. However, defender Tim Ream returns from injury to bolster the backline.

Inter Miami faces absences with Luis Suárez suspended and Haiti international Fafa Picault injured. Young forward Tadeo Allende is expected to lead the line despite a recent dry spell. The midfield remains strong with the return of Messi, Busquets, De Paul, and Jordi Alba.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch MLS Match on TV and Online?

India

The match can be live streamed on the Apple TV app with MLS pass from 5 am IST on Sunday.

USA

The Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami match can be live streamed on Apple TV with MLS pass from 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday.

UK

Inter Miami vs Charlotte match can be watched via Apple TV from 12:30 am BST in the early hours of Sunday.