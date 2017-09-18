Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Five talking points from the game

London, Sep 18: Arsenal produced a gutsy away performance to draw 0-0 with Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday (September 17), the first time under Conte where they failed to score at Home.
Following defeats at Stoke City and a thumping by Liverpool, the Gunners showed their mettle and hit the post in the first and saw Shkodran Mustafi's header denied as they hold on to snatch one point.
David Luiz was shown a red card for a wild tackle on Sead Kolasinac in the last stages and Arsenal finally finished a five-match losing streak away to the Blues.
Here are the talking points from the game:
Arsenal can cope without Sanchez and Ozil:
The Crucial derby defines that Arsenal are not solely relying on their two-star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. Wenger decided to not to include both the star players in the game although for the last twenty odd minuted he did bring Sanchez into the field however the Chilean made a very little impact.
The likes of Welbeck, Iwobi and Lacazette provided decent performance in the field to overshadow the absence of the star players.
Morata needs time to adapt:
Alvaro could have already shown a lot of promise for Antonio Conte's side however last night's performance has again highlighted that the Spaniard has to buckle up his physical and strength in Premier League to reach his full potential.
Diego Costa's presence who was used to be a dominant force against defenders was clearly missed in the game as Morata only relies on clever flicks and movement rather than brute strength.
Arsenal showed their mettle:
After two defeats, one against minnows Stoke City and one humiliation against Liverpool, Wenger urged his men to give all their efforts in the match and that was clearly visible through the game.
Arsenal were clearly a better side during the whole most part of the game and if Lacazette's golden chance was not missed, the Gunners could have come from the match with three points in hand.
Bakayoko can be the real deal:
The French youngster were on the bench at the start of the match however after the halftime he was brought on the field for Pedro and he made his presence immediately in the match.
The French midfielder was the key element to nullify the Arsenal midfield who controlled the midfield in the first half of the game and attempted ten shot on target. However, after Bakayoko's inclusion, they only managed to produced one shot in the latter 45 minutes.
Bellerin finding his form again:
Since the last season, the Arsenal right-back was finding hard to keep his best form. This season also he was overlooked for his teammate Chamberlain who later joined Liverpool.
Bellerin was shifted to a makeshift position at the left back and struggled to find a proper rhythm of the game however after Chamberlain's departure the Spaniard is now back in his proper position and against Chelsea, he hinted at returning to his best form.
He was strong defensively and got forward exceptionally well, and could also register an assist only if Welbeck and Lacazette managed to score from one of his crosses.