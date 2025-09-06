Chelsea Triumphs Over Manchester City 2-1 In Women's Super League Season Opener

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Online And On TV In India?

-myKhel Team

Chelsea began their Women's Super League title defence with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano scored for Chelsea, while Niamh Charles' own goal gave City a glimmer of hope. This win marks the start of the 2025-26 season for Chelsea, who are aiming to continue their unbeaten streak from last season.

England's Euro 2025-winning goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, played a crucial role early in the match by denying Khadija Shaw. Meanwhile, Ayaka Yamashita made an important save at the other end. The first goal came in the 31st minute when Nathalie Bjorn set up Ellie Carpenter, who crossed for Beever-Jones to score.

Despite City's efforts, including Alex Greenwood hitting the crossbar from a free-kick, they couldn't equalise. Chelsea extended their lead in the 64th minute when Hamano scored from Wieke Kaptein's assist. Although Charles' own goal brought City back into contention, they couldn't capitalise on further chances.

City had more attempts on goal with 17 shots compared to Chelsea's eight. However, they only slightly led in expected goals (xG) with 1.4 against Chelsea's 1.23. City's hopes were further dashed as they lost Greenwood and Lily Murphy to injuries late in the game.

Sonia Bompastor has quickly made her mark as Chelsea's manager by achieving 20 WSL wins in just 23 matches. This surpasses former Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall's record of reaching this milestone in 25 games. Under Bompastor, Chelsea remain unbeaten in their last 26 WSL matches.

Their current unbeaten run is only surpassed by their own previous streak of 33 games and Manchester City's record of 31 games between May 2015 and May 2017. Chelsea's dominance continues as they aim to maintain their stronghold on the league.

Chelsea's impressive performance under Bompastor shows no signs of waning after she took over from Emma Hayes. Last season, they won 19 out of their 22 WSL matches with three draws. Their latest victory against Manchester City adds another chapter to their ongoing success story.