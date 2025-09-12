Chelsea Football Club Reaches Agreement To Sign Emanuel Emegha From Strasbourg For 2026 Season

Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Chelsea have confirmed a pre-agreement to acquire Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg in 2026. The striker, who captains the Ligue 1 team, was sought after by several Premier League clubs but chose to join Chelsea next year. Emegha is expected to sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge following his standout performance in the 2024-25 season.

Emegha netted 14 goals and contributed three assists across all competitions for Liam Rosenior's squad. Strasbourg secured a spot in the Conference League by finishing seventh in Ligue 1. The Netherlands Under-21 international decided to remain with Strasbourg this season to gain European football experience.

In Europe's top five leagues during 2025, only Serhou Guirassy surpassed Emegha's non-penalty expected goals (xG) from shots, with Guirassy at 17.0 and Emegha at 13.8. This impressive statistic highlights Emegha's potential impact at Chelsea.

Chelsea's Strategic Decisions

Emegha's anticipated arrival influenced Chelsea's decision not to sign a new striker on deadline day despite Liam Delap's injury. Delap was substituted during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Fulham before the international break. Enzo Maresca later confirmed that Delap would be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The agreement with Emegha reflects Chelsea’s strategic planning for future seasons. His addition is expected to bolster their attacking options significantly once he joins the team in 2026.