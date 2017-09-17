Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits he learned lessons from his Arsenal humiliation

New Delhi, Sep 17: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that following his last season's humiliating 3-0 defeat against Arsenal, it had helped him understand the way the team needed to play for the upcoming season.
Chelsea conceded three goals within the first half of the season and eventually lost the first derby under Conte in an embarrassing fashion.
However, after the defeat, the Italian manager changed his side's formation from back four to back three to 3-4-3 and eventually with this formation they rampaged the tournament and win the league by a big margin.
Since then Conte has played three times against Wenger but won only once in the Premier League and lost twice at Wembley in the cup final of FA CUp and Community shield.
The two sides will again lock horns today in Stamford Bridge and ahead of the match, the former Juventus manager has revealed that he was never worried about that result and never thought about getting a sack because he believes in his system more than anything.
"Honestly, I wasn't worried," he said. "No, because I trust in my work. I think that I trust myself and my idea, in my methods.
"Then it can happen that one experience can be positive or negative. But for sure I don't change my mentality, I don't change my method, I don't change my idea of football.
"I remember that game very well because it was a really bad game for us. Then we changed our system because after that game I understood very well our team.
"We hadn't got balance. In that game they dominated us from the start until the end. But I think after that game we changed a lot of things and then we won the league.
"Don't forget that it happened also this season after the win against Tottenham. Yes, I think every coach must be used to hearing these voices.
"But I think that every coach has to be focused on the work, to continue to work every day. Only through work you can improve your team and stay in one team for many years."
Conte has played two times in the Premier League against Wenger and last time they faced at Stamford Bridge the Gunners had to go home without any point, losing 3-1.