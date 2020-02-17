Football
Chelsea closing in on Inter midfielder, a good move?

By
Matias Vecino
Matias Vecino is on Chelsea radar. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, February 17: As per reports in England, Chelsea are closing in on their second signing for the summer in a £23m deal for Matias Vecino.

The Inter Milan midfielder is a long-term target of the Blues and the West London club look set to secure the Uruguayan's signature.

Frank Lampard could not hide his frustration with the Chelsea management failing to land him a single name during the winter window despite seeing their transfer ban been lifted.

But, it is evident that the Blues hierarchy is keen to ensure that they are able to help Lampard with a much stronger squad next season and they have made their intentions quite clear by signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Morocco international will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and Vecino could also follow him if reports in England are to be believed.

Vecino is a box-to-box midfielder by nature and has the energy to cover every blade of grass on the pitch. He is strong and powerful and will be a great fit in the Premier League.

Thanks to his big frame of 6'2", Vecino is commanding in the air as well. Lampard will be really happy to have such a player in his ranks who can fill in at any role in midfield.

Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
