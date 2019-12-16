Chelsea eye Brighton youngster - A good deal?

Bengaluru, December 16: Chelsea have identified Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Ben White as a priority target for the upcoming winter transfer window if reports in England are to be believed.
Chelsea have seen their transfer ban being overturned recently and will be allowed to sign new players in January and it is claimed that the Blues will be one of the busier sides in the next month.
Frank Lampard is likely to be handed a war chest £150m for the upcoming transfer window and he has already drawn up a list of targets.
The list comprises of players like Wilfred Zaha, Moussa Dembele, Timo Werner, Nathan Ake and Jadon Sancho. However, signing primary targets is always hard in January as most teams usually show a reluctance to sell their prized assets and Lampard is well aware of that.
It is claimed that Ake is the preferred choice of Lampard for the central defence area but the 41-year-old is also preparing for alternatives to the Dutchman and Ben White is a player who has impressed the former English international.
The 22-year-old central defender has been a revelation this season for Leeds United on loan from Premier League side Brighton.
Leeds United have been on fire this season and are sitting second on the table with 47 points in 22 games, just two points behind the leaders West Bromwich Albion.
And, White has been a vital cog in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side. His excellent form had already saw him attract interest from the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and Everton and now Chelsea have also joined the chase.
White is a modern-day defender and will be a great fit for Chelsea who play on the front foot under Frank Lampard. The 22-year-old boasts great ability on the ball and can pick out a pass.
The youngster is cool and composed on and off the ball and Bielsa's coaching has certainly helped the youngster's progress. Thanks to his pace and passing abilities, he is also capable of playing as a full-back and his versatility certainly raises his stock.
If Chelsea sign White in January, they will be able to register him in the Champions League which is a big plus for the Blues. And, in the long run, the English young defender looks to have a great future and it will be a great deal for Chelsea if they can sign the 22-year-old.