Chelsea to face Conte's Spurs in EFL Cup semifinals, Liverpool draw Arsenal

By
Antonio Conte
The semifinals of the EFL Cup will be contested by four Premier League heavyweights.

London, December 23: Chelsea will face last season's runners-up Tottenham in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, while Liverpool have been drawn against Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty in the final 10 minutes.

The Blues now have a two-legged tie with former boss Antonio Conte's Tottenham to look forward to early in 2022 following their London rivals' 2-1 win against West Ham.

Liverpool's reward for their dramatic penalty shootout win against Leicester City – coming after battling back from two goals down to draw 3-3 late on – is a showdown with Arsenal.

The Gunners had far less trouble booking their place in the final four as they eased to a 5-1 win over third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick.

The all-Premier League ties will take place in the first two weeks of 2022, with the final scheduled for February 27 at Wembley.

EFL Cup semi-final ties:

Arsenal v Liverpool

Chelsea v Tottenham

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 4:10 [IST]
