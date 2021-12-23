Chelsea to face Conte's Spurs in EFL Cup semifinals, Liverpool draw Arsenal

London, December 23: Chelsea will face last season's runners-up Tottenham in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, while Liverpool have been drawn against Arsenal.
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty in the final 10 minutes.
The Blues now have a two-legged tie with former boss Antonio Conte's Tottenham to look forward to early in 2022 following their London rivals' 2-1 win against West Ham.
Liverpool's reward for their dramatic penalty shootout win against Leicester City – coming after battling back from two goals down to draw 3-3 late on – is a showdown with Arsenal.
The Gunners had far less trouble booking their place in the final four as they eased to a 5-1 win over third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick.
Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland: Hat-trick hero Nketiah sends Gunners through to EFL Cup semi-finals
The all-Premier League ties will take place in the first two weeks of 2022, with the final scheduled for February 27 at Wembley.
EFL Cup semi-final ties:
Arsenal v Liverpool
Chelsea v Tottenham