Chelsea linked with League One sensation, a good deal?

Kolkata, January 31: As per rumours in England, European champions Chelsea are leading the race for Charlton Athletic striker Mason Burstow although a host of other Premier League are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old sensation.
The teenage striker could be on his move to the Premier League before Monday's deadline day.
Stocks of the Englishman are high following his breakout into the Charlton Athletic senior setup this campaign.
The 18-year-old has made seven appearances in League One this term having found the back of the net twice in the process. He has a total of 14 senior appearances this term across all competitions having scored six times and provided two assists as well. He has been used mostly in a sporadic role by manager Johnnie Jackson and most recently starred in the win over Fleetwood Town last week.
The teenage prodigy has been involved in two FA Cup matches as well, although Charlton Athletic ended up losing to Norwich City in the third round earlier in the month.
Chelsea have shown their ambition to bolster their youth ranks during the month, notably bringing in Derby County’s defensive talent Dylan Williams. The Blues have been linked with a move for a few other wonderkids across Europe and beyond, including highly-rated Brazilian starlet Endrick, although they are set to face stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester United in the pursuit of the 15-year-old.
The Blues are believed to be in search of a long-term solution in the number nine role having seen even their club record signing Romelu Lukaku struggle at Stamford Bridge having seen Timo Werner also struggle following his move from RB Leipzig a year back. It will be a long way for Burstow to make his way to the Chelsea first team but he certainly has the potential to make it big at the big stage.
With a frame of 180 cm, Burstow does not particularly boast a big frame and relies more on his pace and athleticism in order to hurt the opposition defences. His ability to finish has been particularly impressive and that is evident from his tally of six goals having played just 612 minutes of football.
Charlton have a reputation of developing exceptional talents over the years having produced players like Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman, Ezri Konsa, Karlan Grant in the past. Burstow could very well eclipse those if he can continue his stunning progress.