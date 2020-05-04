Chelsea linked with PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, May 4: Chelsea have always looked to acquire promising talents around the globe. The Premier League clubs have a big pool of emerging players in the academy and that could follow up further with the latest addition of PSG's prodigy Kays Ruiz-Atil.
The 17-year-old is quite highly rated in Paris and is now reported to be in talks with the Blues. Arsenal, Dortmund and Marseille were also in talks with the player in winter, but as of now, the Blues are believed to be leading the chase.
Here are the things you need to know about the player:
Started with Barcelona
The 17-year-old began his footballing apprenticeship at the age of four with France's local club FC Gerland, where his father worked as a trainer. He also spent a short time training with Lyon but, at just seven years old joined Barcelona.
But after spending six years at La Masia academy he was forced out of the club due to Barça breaching some transfer regulations. He joined PSG at that moment. Later at the age of 16, he signed his first professional contract with the French club, becoming the youngest outfield player to ever sign a professional contract with PSG.
Player profile
The midfielder is often termed as PSG's 'new Messi' who likes to play as number 10. He played regularly in PSG's Under-19s side under Thiago Motta during the 2018-19 season, though his chances have become more confined in the current campaign, with Stephane Roche having taken over coaching duties from the former Italy midfielder. He has played just 10 league matches in 2019-20 but has made 11 appearances in the UEFA Youth League for PSG's Under-19 side, scoring one goal. He is yet to break into the first-team squad under Thomas Tuchel.
Contract turmoil and Chelsea's chance
The youngster’s future really seems to be up in the air, but several reports have also hinted that Ruiz-Atil's stay at PSG may not be out of the question. Ruiz-Atil’s contract with PSG expires in 2021.
The youngster definitely would look into the idea of extending his career at Paris. However, given they are yet to offer him a clear route into the senior set-up, Chelsea may get an upper hand in the deal. If he fails to sign a new deal PSG are likely willing to let him go now in return for a transfer fee in Summer. Lampard this season has showcased that he is fine with trusting young players recently with Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James, to name a few, all breaking into the first-team setup this season. This could work in the Blues' favour with negotiations ongoing.
Contracted to Adidas
With the hype surrounding him from an early age, Adidas did not pass up the opportunity to lock him in their good books. He has been under a contract with the Sports brands since 13 years of age which speaks the potential about his future.