Chelsea to make Morata next Batshuayi as Dortmund show interest

Bengaluru, June 22: After a sensational second-half on loan with Borussia Dortmund, Michy Batshuayi was revived as a striker with regular play time and with the limited options at their disposal, Chelsea have decided to bring back the Belgian striker to Stamford Bridge.
However, this will be at the expense of another Chelsea striker as the Blues are reportedly looking to bring back Batshuayi and either loan Morata to Dortmund or even agree a permanent move for him.
Morata's season turned turbulent in his first Premier League stint after a bright start to the season with six goals in six games, but he could only manage five goals in the subsequent 25 appearances. And with Batshuayi already on loan, Chelsea had to move in for Olivier Giroud to solve their striker woes.
Eventually, the two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was astonishingly dropped from the Spanish team for the World Cup, ending his season on a low.
On the other hand, Michy Batshuayi enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Westfalenstadion in the second half of last season. The 'Batman’ scored a brace on his debut and ended the season on nine goals. His impressive record was hampered with a serious ankle injury against Schalke in April, but he managed to shrug it off and board his flight to the Russia World Cup.
His performances tempted Dortmund to move in for a permanent deal with the German club also deciding a fee. However, his performances also meant that his parent club, Chelsea were not willing to sell him anymore.
According to Belgian publication HLN, the striker is no longer Dortmund's first choice as new manager Lucien Favre is believed to be looking at different options to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Alvaro Morata is one of the top priorities along with Werder Bremen's Max Kruse and Salzburg's Hwang Hee-Chan. Chelsea too have renewed interest in signing Gonzalo Higuain and Robert Lewandowski.
