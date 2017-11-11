Chelsea manager Antonio Conte linked with shock switch to Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, Nov 11: French giants Paris Saint-Germain want to lure Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to the French capital next summer if current boss Unai Emery fails to meet expectations of this season, according to reports.
Earlier Jose Mourinho has been heavily linked with a move to the French capital after he suggested in September that he doesn't see himself retiring at Old Trafford as well as PSG is a great club, which ignited the rumours.
However, now as per reports, the Ligue 1 mammoths are said to be keen on another Premier League manager apart from him and to replace Unai Emery at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 side have shortlisted Chelsea boss Conte as their main target.
The former Sevilla boss Unary's PSG agreement will end in 2018 but there is a chance that the contract can be stretched out by one more year.
However, reportedly there is a condition hanging on the extension as it is believed that if the cash-rich side fails to make it to Semi-final and slip to acquire the domestic league, the Spanish manager's time at the club will end this year.
Conte signed a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge this year with a pay-rise but did not extend his contract after winning the Premier League title in his debut season.
The former Juventus boss earlier had stated his desire to wish an Italian club one day again which led to speculation that he could soon leave the club after his disappointment with the transfer activity.
The Italian is believed to be frustrated by off-pitch matters at the club since this summer which has seen his public feud with former striker Diego Costa and many reports stating about his sacking due to primary struggling form. But the former Juventus man now allegedly wants to leave Chelsea at the end of the season to which PSG are ready to pounce.