Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea have nothing to regret, says Caballero after heavy Bayern defeat

By Daniel Lewis

Munich, August 9: Chelsea have nothing to regret after going down 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich, according to goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and set up goals for Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso as Bayern ran out 4-1 winners in Saturday's Champions League last-16 second leg at the Allianz Arena, adding to their 3-0 triumph in the reverse fixture.

It was the first time Chelsea have conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie but Caballero, who gave away an early penalty in the one-sided match, insists there is no shame in being second best to Bayern.

"A few things went wrong," he told BT Sport. "We arrived here with a difficult score from the first game. But we conceded the penalty and it was a little bit difficult.

"We showed good character to play the game and then they showed more quality in our box, so they deserve to be in the next round.

"We played a proper tournament in the Premier League and are in the Champions League [next season], which is good for the team. There's nothing to regret today."

Caballero started Chelsea's final three matches of the season after head coach Frank Lampard took the decision to drop the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And the Argentinian, who made 14 appearances in total this season, has indicated that he intends to remain at Stamford Bridge for another campaign.

"I have a contract for one more year," he said. "I'm really happy to play in this shirt and I would like to keep playing.

"I became the first choice and we will see what happens in the future. I will work hard to have this opportunity again."

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue