Chelsea prepared to sell Eden Hazard for world record fee

Bengaluru, July 17: Premier League giants Chelsea have slapped a world record £200million price tag on their star attacker Eden Hazard as they prepare for his probable move to Real Madrid.
The Belgian playmaker has already made it clear he wants to go to the Bernabeu after his country's World Cup exit at the hands France.
The Spanish giants want to land a new Galactico after letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Juventus in a £99m deal and have selected Eden Hazard to be their next big star.
The 27-year-old Belgian superstar is eyed as the ideal replacement and Chelsea are willing to let their main man pursue his dream, but only if they receive a world record fee as per reports in England.
The Blues believe Hazard is worth more than the £198m Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar one year ago.
Hazard still has two years left on his contract and Chelsea have offered him £300-000-a-week to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge.
However, he is unlikely to sign that knowing that Real Madrid want to bring him to the Bernabeu, which means Chelsea need to sell this summer or face the prospect of losing him for a cut-price fee.
After captaining Belgium to third place, Hazard revealed: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.
“Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”
A lack of Champions League action has also seemingly influenced Hazard's decision to join the European champions.
If he does move to Real Madrid, team-mate Thibaut Courtois could also be following in his footsteps.
The Belgium No. 1, who was crowned the World Cup Golden Glove winner yesterday, has just 12 months left on his contract and the former Atletico Madrid keeper has also made it clear he wants to be closer to his family, who still live in the Spanish capital.
Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Roma stopper Alisson Becker as they are prepared to lose Courtois.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.