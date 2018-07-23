Chelsea put major roadblocks in Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid move

London, July 23: With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all but sure to stay put at Paris-Saint Germain, Real Madrid at least have a clear summer target in their mind.
Eden Hazard is set to complete his dream 'Galactico’ move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his current club is not very convinced to let their star forward go it's most decorated player.
Chelsea informed Real Madrid that they will not sell their star man Hazard -- even for £170 million, according to the Mirror. The Blues would not even accept the second-highest fee of all time -- the highest being £200m for Neymar -- for Belgium star midfielder. They are even hoping that Hazard can be convinced to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond 2020, with a new contract worth around £300,000 per week set to be offered.
Reports in the previous week suggested that Real Madrid reached a verbal agreement not only with Hazard but his club and country teammate Thibaut Courtois as well. However, Chelsea is not willing to let him go as well. New head coach Maurizio Sarri also hinted that Hazard would be key to Chelsea's success this season.
“He is one of the top two or three European players, and I look forward to working with him,” Sarri said earlier last week.
"But we are talking about two very high-level players. Dries started at a lower level. I hope I will improve Hazard too but this is difficult," he added, referring to the top level Hazard has reached.
"I would like to keep them in my squad," said Sarri, about the potential moves with regard to Chelsea’s top players.
The new contract would make Hazard one of Premier League’s top paid players and the the highest at Chelsea. Madrid will also be wary of the premature close of the transfer window from this season onwards, that gives them less time to seal a move for the Belgian.
