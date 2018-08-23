Chelsea's Tammy Abraham close to a loan move to Aston Villa

Bengaluru, August 23: Chelsea academy graduate Tammy Abraham will probably head to Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, according to reports.
Striker Abraham, 20, is third in the pecking order at Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea after Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud. He featured in the preseason matches for Chelsea in the absence of Giroud and Michy Batshuayi. Like Batshuayi, who was loaned out to Valencia few days ago, Abraham looks to move to a side that assures him more game time.
At Chelsea presently, Abraham is still not a guaranteed a Playing XI spot in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League. The Englishman spent the last two years out on loan at Bristol City and Swansea City (2017/18 season). While he had a successful loan spell in Bristol, scoring 23 goals and assisting three in the Championship, the Swansea City experience wasn't so great as he only managed five goals and one assist in 31 appearances.
The transfer window in England closed on August 9 but players can be loaned out to Championship sides from Premier League clubs until the end of this month.
Abraham joined the academy of Chelsea at the age of eight and gradually made his way up the age-group squads. With Chelsea, he won the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
Abraham made his senior team debut for Chelsea against Liverpool in the Premier League in the second half of the the 2015-16 season under the management of Guus Hiddink. He appeared twice for the senior team in the Premier League that season.