Chelsea set to bid for Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri

Bengaluru, January 18: Chelsea reportedly eye a deal to land As Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri as they give up hope in their pursuit of Juventus left wing back Alex Sandro.
Antonio Conte's team have been in the market for a left-full back since the summer as they want further cover for their in-form star Marcos Alonso and had reportedly targetted Juventus star Alex Sandro and Alex Telles at Porto.
Their attempts to sign them both hit a stumbling bllock as they were valued over £50million, hence the London based side have reportedly moved on now as they make an enquiry over the Brazil born full-back Palmeri.
Emerson joined Roma initially a loan from Santos and later made his move permanent in 2016 and saw his season ended abruptly last year after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
However, the 23-year-old now has returned to full fitness but has seen his spot taken over by former Manchester City star Alexander Kolarov who joined Roma in the Summer.
Since his return, the highly rated defender has made just two appearances this season and with the player looking for more game-time, Roma are reportedly prepared to let him go for a fee of around £20million.
Chelsea are ready to make a move to land the player, but prefer a loan deal with an option of making it permanent at the end of the season.
Apart from Chelsea, Juventus are also interested in the player however Chelsea are believed to be leading the race right now.