Chelsea shortlist RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as Sarri replacement

Bengaluru, June 14: With transfer ban looming on their head and future of manager Maurizio Sarri still unsettled, Chelsea have reportedly added RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick to their list of potential replacements.
Despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the league in his first season, there is a concern that the current Blues boss could leave Stamford Bridge just after a year.
The Old Lady are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri and reports in Italy claim that Juventus are negotiating with Chelsea over compensation for Sarri. Although Chelsea are yet to agree to Sarri's departure, it seems it is as good as done.
This now will force Chelsea into their second managerial change in as many years, with the club now short on options. Former Blues star Frank Lampard who is currently at Derby County has emerged as a possibility while other Premier League bosses like Javi Gracia and Nuno Espirito Santo are also believed to be in the wishlist.
But as per latest news, Rangnick too now has emerged in the thoughts of club officials.
The 60-year-old German manager's tenure is coming to an end and with the Bundesliga side set to unveil Julian Nagelsmann as the new boss, Ragnick will be on the look out for a new job.
Rangnick will not be offered the director's role as well after Paderborn’s Markus Krosche was appointed as the club's new sporting director. However, instead, he has agreed to become head of sports development for Red Bull. He is expected to work closely with Brazilian club Bragantino and New York Red Bulls.
Former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick is among the names on Chelsea’s next manager shortlist, according to Bild. He’s just taken a top job with Red Bull, so might be expensive! #RBL #CFC— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 13, 2019
But it is understood that he is still keen on returning to coaching. Rangnick is attracted to the possibility of managing in the Premier League – a long-held ambition and earlier has had offers from Everton.
Chelsea reportedly now want to tempt him with a proposal. The Blues wants to make the appointment on his experience of developing the academy stars due to a potential transfer ban.
The 60-year-old is expected to get the best out of academy talents like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus Cheek, plus players like Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori etc who all are returning from loan spells.
Rangnick helped RB Leipzig to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season but lost the German Cup final 3-0 to Bayern Munich. He previously managed Stuttgart, Hannover 96, Schalke and Hoffenheim and is a popular name in German football.