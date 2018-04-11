Frustrated Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata seeking Juventus return

Bengaluru, April 11: Although he has been a top player for Chelsea in their below-average season, frustrated Alvaro Morata could return to Serie A champions Juventus in the summer transfer window. Chelsea could risk losing the Spaniard to Serie A this summer as Morata's former suitors Juventus are reportedly interested in re-signing their striker. Morata had spent two years with Juventus before Real Madrid initiated his buy-back clause to bring him back to Santiago Bernabeu. However, Morata was forced to warm the bench in Madrid, which eventually led to his £57 million move to Chelsea earlier this season.
According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Morata is unsettled at Chelsea because of the rough and physical approach of the defenders in the Premier League. Juventus, aware of this situation, have launched a summer target move for him. Although Juventus already have a formidable attack force with Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, the Old lady risk losing Dybala to another European giant, while Mandzukic eyes a move to China.
After his assist on the weekend Alvaro Morata now has 20 G/A this season. He needs 6 more G/A in 8 Games to surpass Diego Costa’s total in his first season at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/mwQOhCGJdr— MorataSZN🇸🇽🇪🇸 (@MagnificoMorata) April 10, 2018
The Croatian striker had an offer in January to leave but decided to stay. Things could be different in the summer though. Juventus will be studying Mandzukic's performances closely from now until the end of the season and will decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave the club for a big money offer.
During his two seasons at Juventus, Morata netted 27 goals. Earlier this season, he had admitted that he would never have left Juventus had Real not made him go back to Spain.
With the possible departure of Mario Mandzukic this summer, "the hypothesis of Alvaro Morata returning to Turin should not be discarded." pic.twitter.com/QncVWyFU7E— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) April 8, 2018
"The disappointment was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point," said Morata. "They treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons.
"Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live. You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve."
“If Chelsea had a 10 year contract I would have signed it” - Álvaro Morata pic.twitter.com/ELm6L6gSpa— PrimeMorata (@PrimeMorata) April 7, 2018
Back in October 2017, Morata claimed he has to work really hard to stay relevant in the Premier League. "I really like London and if I improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. I need to score many goals otherwise Chelsea would buy another player, it is normal," he had said.
Morata has had had a decent season for Chelsea this campaign. Spending quite some time on the sidelines with an injury, he still has 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances to his name.
