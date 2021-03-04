Football
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham linked with West Ham switch: A good deal for the Hammers?

By

Bengaluru, March 4: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham's future is up in the air with London rivals West Ham showing interest in getting him this summer.

The English forward was not even in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the Manchester United game at the weekend, despite proving himself to be a promising young player in the last two years.

It has raised some concerns over his long-term future under Tuchel’s stewardship. Although it is unclear whether Chelsea would contemplate selling Abraham in the summer but the current situation has apparently alerted West Ham.

Abraham's season so far

The Englishman did well under Lampard last season as he scored 15 goals in the league for the Blues. But after the arrival of Timo Werner and the reemergence of Olivier Giroud, he started struggling for minutes.

The situation has not changed under new manager Thomas Tuchel as well. But despite all such, he still is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 12 goals along with six assists in 30 games.

However, numbers don't always bring out the actual fact as he has been far from productive with his offensive contributions. Although the lack of consistent gametime could be another factor in this case.

West Ham's interest

Hammers need a striker to replace Sebastien Haller, who was sold to Ajax in the January transfer window. But manager David Moyes decided against signing a striker in January after failing with a bid for Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri. But he wants a striker signed this summer to compete with Michail Antonio and is keen to add hungry young homegrown talent to his squad.

A striker of Abraham’s quality and potential will definitely be a welcome addition to the Hammers squad. However, Chelsea definitely would not allow their prized asset leave for a meagre amount and West Ham may struggle in that case. Although, given his pedigree and potential, clearly he won't lack suitors.

Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
