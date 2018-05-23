Chelsea target £100million rated Bundesliga star

Bengaluru, May 23: FA Cup champions Chelsea are preparing for a major overhaul of their squad with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi now the clear top target for Roman Abramovich.
Blues owner Abramovich is currently unable to enter the UK after problems gaining a visa, but that is not stopping him pressing ahead with a summer of changes at Stamford Bridge.
The west London club are yet to make a decision on the future of Antonio Conte as manager, with the Italian expected to leave despite delivering a Premier League and an FA Cup in his two years in charge.
But despite uncertainty over who will be the boss next season, Abramovich and his advisers are clear they need to fund wholesale changes and it is £100m rated Bayern Munich star Lewandowski who is their top target.
Chelsea have already made moves to press ahead with a transfer window bid to land the Polish international forward.
Lewandwoski, 29, has signalled he wants to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer to take on a new challenge in another country and also met with new agent Pini Zahavi to discuss his next move.
There is no shortage of clubs interested in landing the forward, who has been one of the most prolific in Europe over the past six years.
But the two clubs with most hope of securing his signature are Chelsea and European champions Real Madrid.
Lewandowski has openly admitted in the past he would love the chance to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
And Real Madrid have also offered encouragement that they will be interested in a deal this summer as Zinedine Zidane looks to overhaul the frontline at his disposal.
However, the Spanish giants are a bit concerned about paying £100m for a player who is turning 30 in August and that could offer Chelsea the golden opportunity to get their man.
Alvaro Morata has not enjoyed the impact hoped for at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues finished the season with January capture Olivier Giroud as their number one striker.
Abramovich is aware Eden Hazard wants to see top class players arrive over the close season before he decides whether to commit his long-term future to the club.
If he could land one of the game's best forwards that would go a long way to proving to Hazard that Chelsea are serious about remaining as genuine title challengers once again.
It would also mean the Blues will finally have a clear cutting edge to their attack missing since Diego Costa was dumped by Conte last summer.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.