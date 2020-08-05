Chelsea target Havertz 'fighting' for Leverkusen and will face Rangers - Bosz

Leverkusen, Aug 5: Reported Chelsea target Kai Havertz is "100 per cent still fighting" for Bayer Leverkusen and will play against Rangers in the Europa League, says head coach Peter Bosz.
Germany attacking midfielder Havertz has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea thought to be keen on a deal that will see them pay £70million up front with an additional £20m in performance-based add-ons.
The Blues have acted swiftly in the market, with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already on board – the latter opting not to finish RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign.
But Havertz will be involved on Thursday when Leverkusen return to Europa League action for the second leg of their last-16 tie against Rangers at the BayArena, where the Bundesliga side will start with a 3-1 aggregate lead.
"I will answer these questions [about Havertz] very shortly," Bosz told a pre-match news conference.
"Yes, he will play and yes I'm convinced he's 100 per cent still fighting for Leverkusen."
Kai pic.twitter.com/vxfSyQnDsH— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 4, 2020
Following the completion of the round of 16, the Europa League – which was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic – will be concluded with a knockout-style tournament in Germany.
But Bosz warned his side not to look further than their date with Rangers.
"We can only win the tournament if we win against Rangers. It doesn't make any sense to dream ahead to the upcoming matches," he added.
"I've tried to convey this to the players that they see it that way.
"We want to progress. If I need players tomorrow who may be at risk of being suspended, they will still play. Our focus is only on progressing."