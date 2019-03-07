Chelsea target Lille sporting director Luis Campos

Bengaluru, March 7: Chelsea are reportedly ready to land former Real Madrid chief and Lille sporting director Luis Campos as they plan to restructure the void left by Michael Emenalo.
Sporting director Emenalo left Chelsea in 2017 for Monaco and the club is yet to replace him. In his absence, director Marina Granovskaia has been taking on his key responsibilities. She has overseen the club’s incoming and outgoing transfers in the last two years.
It was earlier assumed that the club was to name a replacement in last Summer. However, after Antonio Conte's sacking ahead of the start of the season, they chose to prioritise the installation of a new head coach first.
After the appointment of Sarri and everything settling to a bit, it is now speculated that the club considers it is high time to put away some responsibilities of her shoulder as the Blues have now reportedly turned their attention back to fill the vacant role.
According to France Football, the Blues are looking at former Real Madrid and current Lille sporting director Luis Campos as a potential appointment to fill the technical director role.
The Portuguese director is regarded as one of Europe’s most refined talent spotters after his work in transforming Monaco.
Campos played a significant role in recognising and recruiting a host of young talent to the French giants eventually bringing success to the club. His captures of Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Anthony Martial, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho etc. helped Monaco to overthrow Paris Saint-Germain to capture the Ligue 1 title in 2016.
On top of that, Monaco also made a meaningful profit in the transfer market by selling their star players and still managing to keep up their game. It’s estimated that his work resulted in the club earned £318.4million in revenue.
Chelsea have been in contact with Luis Campos regarding a role at the club similar to sporting director (France Football, via @Sport_Witness) pic.twitter.com/0rvarggSIZ— Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) March 5, 2019
Campos, however, left the Principality after the league win to join up with fellow French top-flight outfit Lille and even at the new venture he has managed to overturn their fortune, who this season are looking to snatch a Champions League spot. The 54-year-old, however, is said to be open to leaving and facing another challenge again and Chelsea have been alerted with the call.
Chelsea's new technical director role is expected to work as a go-between between the academy, first-team and hierarchy plus searching for new talents just like Emenalo's previous position. However, the final verdict of transfers and contract negotiations are set to remain in the hands of Granovskaia.
But it is supposed that the Blues will only venture into the market once the season ends to consider all the options and they are not in a hurry to make a decision as they still hold two transfer windows ban subject to appeal this term.
The Blues have appealed against FIFA’s decision and the process – even if unsuccessful – is expected to see the ban begin after the summer, making the next window all the more important.