Chelsea target Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore

Bengaluru, May 7: Chelsea are reportedly in a pole position to sign Middlesbrough star Adama Traore in a £30million deal.
The livewire winger of Boro was linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in January 2017 but the move failed to materialise and he was part of the side relegated last season as Boro failed to survive.
But the 22-year-old has enjoyed a fabulous season on Teesside and come into his own since the arrival of Tony Pulis in the Boro hotseat.
And that has caught the attention of Chelsea yet again as per reports in London.
Traore, a Spanish Under-21 international, and his team-mates are still hopeful of winning promotion back to the Premier League after confirming their place in the play-offs last week.
Pulis will be determined to keep hold of his winger, but the speedster would surely love to have another crack in the top-flight.
And even if they manage to earn their promotion, the Teessiders are bracing themselves for a huge fight to hold onto the ex-Aston Villa and Barcelona attacker.
Also, £30million is a lot and they could revamp their squad with that amount of money.
According to a report, the deal could be eased through as former Blues chief executive Peter Kenyon is a close friend with Boro chairman Steve Gibson.
Chelsea are not the only club to be linked with a move for Traore, with Everton and Newcastle also believed to be interested in the dazzler.
But Chelsea have led the chase for him for a while and are said to be confident of concluding a deal in the summer, with a source telling the Mirror: “Adama knows there is major interest – and Chelsea have always been at the head of the queue.”
Chelsea kept their top four hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday and will be eager to finish the season with FA Cup glory.
However, it is unlikely that Antonio Conte will continue as the manager next season as the board is already looking for replacements with the likes of Sarri, Allegri, Enrique all linked.
Meanwhile, their transfer committee is also looking at player who can improve their first-team which is a bit confusing considering that a new manager might think otherwise.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.