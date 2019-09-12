Chelsea: Three players' career hampered by loan system

Bengaluru, September 12: What a remarkable progress Chelsea have seen over the years since the mega takeover of the club in 2003. Roman Abramovich bought the West London club from Ken Bates with the club in dire need of money with a huge debt to the club's name.
Chelsea have not looked back since the takeover with the club witnessing a never seen before success and Abramovich deserves a lot of credit for that as do the lost list of managers who have managed the club in his era.
Abramovich has become the most famous club owner in the world and his passion for the game and for the club is something unparalleled.
Chelsea's success over the years has elevated their status to one of the elite clubs in Europe and eventually their youth academy and scouting network became stronger and stronger.
But Chelsea could hardly make much use of that as most of their highly-rated young players were not given the chance to make their mark in the first team.
Their notorious loan policy saw them losing players like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah, Thorgan Hazard and many more who are all big players now.
Chelsea's policy of sending too many players on loan too many times still goes on and in this article, we will look at three such players who are on loan from the club for too long.
Jamaal Blackman
The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been getting loaned out from Chelsea since 2014. Over the years, he has played for Middlesbrough, Östersunds FK, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United, Leeds United and now he is at Dutch club Vitesse, an affiliate club of the Blues.
He was quite promising as a youngster and was capped for the English national team at youth level as well but has never been able to settle down over the years. Now at 25, he is still travelling from one club to another and is on his way to become a forgotten name.
Lewis Baker
Lewis Baker used to be one of the biggest talents in Europe in his young days which is evident from the number of caps he had for the English youth setup but he has faced a similar fate like Blackman and is still wandering around on loan to a new club each season.
Aged 24 now, he is now on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf which is seventh club on loan. The Englishman has played for Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Reading earlier in his career.
It is quite evident that he does not have a future at Stamford Bridge but the club's inability to help him settle down at another club is not a good advertisement for them.
Lucas Piazon
Lucas Piazon came to Chelsea with a huge expectation on his shoulders. Then a teenager who looked similar to Kaka, was expected to become a star at Chelsea for the future but he made only three appearances for them so far and has been loaned out to as many as seven clubs.
Piazon is the biggest victim of the club's notorious loan policy. At 25 now, Piazon has blasted the club, saying "my time is already over" just days after signing a new contract until 2022. However, the player as well as his agent has to be blamed for this as well as the club.